× Small plane makes rough landing at Huntsville International Airport, one runway temporarily closed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A plane crash was reported at Huntsville International Airport on Saturday, but airport officials tell WHNT News 19 it was more like a safe but rough landing.

Jana Kuner, Port of Huntsville Public Relations manager, said the pilot is safe.

We’re told it was a Cessna 172 SkyHawk single-engine plane. The pilot reportedly heard a noise coming from the nose gear upon landing and made a loop, losing control slightly and landing in the grass just off the runway.

Kuner said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was able to get out of the plane on their own as emergency crews responded to clean up fuel leakage. One runway closed as the plane was cleared from the runway.

Officials said passenger air travel was not affected. The airport typically only uses one runway at a time, so the other runway is available for planes to come and go as needed according to Kuner. The airfield remains open, and officials said this was not considered a crash.