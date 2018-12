× NORAD still tracking Santa despite government shutdown

Fear not, NORAD will still track Santa as he makes his annual journey to deliver presents to good boys and girls across the world.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

According to a tweet from NORAD, the military personnel who participate in the event are supported by 1,500 volunteers every year who handle nearly 126,000 phone calls.

NORAD itself is funded by the Department of Defense, which isn’t affected by the shutdown.