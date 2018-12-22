Community mourns loss of local teen killed in car wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - A Buckhorn High School Senior was killed Tuesday following a three vehicle wreck.

Saturday evening, Buckhorn students hosted a candlelight vigil in honor of Jordan Ann Collier.

The wreck happened on Maysville Road in New Market. Collier was 18 years old.

Collier's family said she died instantly in the wreck, and were just relieved that she didn't spend her last moments on earth suffering.

Several of Collier's peers reflected on the time they had with her, time that all of them said they enjoyed and would cherish forever.

One student said time spent with someone is something we often take for granted, and Collier's family and friends said spending time is something she valued tremendously.

"The impact that she made on everyone, I was flabbergasted," said Michael May, Collier's stepfather. "There’s no way, I just could not believe that so many people were touched, so deeply by her.”

Jordan Collier was active in the Army Reserve and her school's JROTC. She was also a New Market Volunteer Firefighter and a Buckhorn Cheerleader.

She was also engaged to be married.

Her fiancé, Haylen Damron, said he wishes he could say one more thing to her:

"I'd tell her that I love her, and to let her know she threw the walkway out in my life, in that she set everything up," Damron said. "She blessed me with a new, beautiful family, and that I’m very thankful for it, and I’ll see her soon.”

Several people showed up for the vigil at Buckhorn High School, but Collier's family said more than nine hundred people signed the guestbook at her funeral services Friday.

Collier's Buckhorn High School community raised more than $5,000 to help lift the burden of funeral expenses.

They plan to honor Collier again at their next basketball home game.