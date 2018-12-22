1.3 million bulbs shine bright in Horton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's featured display is located at 53 county highway 14 in Horton, Ala., where Mr. Allison has 1.3 million bulbs, spanning 4 acres.

Those glowing lights continue to wrap around a 60 foot oak tree like vines, and the tree alone has 95,000 bulbs shining bright.

