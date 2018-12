× Memorial Parkway at Bob Wade Lane back open after wreck

Southbound Memorial Parkway at Bob Wade Lane is back open. Police say the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. Friday morning which lead to traffic delays.

Previous Story:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are working a collision at Bob Wade Lane and Memorial Parkway.

Police closed all southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway while they work to clear the wreck.

