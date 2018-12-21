× Toys and gifts still needed for local foster children

Huntsville, Ala. – Foster children face many challenges, forced to carry burdens far too heavy for such small shoulders.

Since 1985, Foster Children’s Alliance (FOCAL) of Madison County has been working to ease some of those burdens for foster children and their families.

While foster families receive funding to provide for the children in their care, it’s only enough to cover basic needs, without consideration for things such as field trips, school supplies, band instruments or Christmas gifts.

FOCAL helps meet these additional needs, believing foster children should be able to enjoy and experience life just like any other child.

FOCAL’s major annual effort is to provide Christmas gifts for anywhere between 200 and 400 children in foster homes in Madison County and for Madison County children who live in foster homes and facilities in other parts of Alabama.

They also provide sponsors for teens who are in an independent living program.

Volunteers in the community work together with the Madison County Department of Human Resources to raise money, determine how the money is best spent, and organize the collection and distribution of Christmas gifts for children.

Unfortunately, while all this is going on – more children are coming in to the foster care program.

In the past, the FOCAL board has purchased gifts for children who are placed during December. However, this year there are nearly 100 more children in foster care in Madison County than last year and resources are stretched.

To help met the need, FOCAL has started a toy drive to provide gifts to newly placed children.

If you, your company or your church group has a heart for young people, please contact FOCAL by email at FocalofMadison@gmail.com

The mailing address is:

FOCAL

PO Box 14325

Huntsville, AL 35815

You can also connect with them on Facebook.