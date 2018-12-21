× Top 5 most viewed stories from “The Story” for 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – They’re some of the stories that brought a smile to our face, made us laugh or perhaps shed a tear in 2018. As we end another year and begin another, here are the Top 5 most viewed stories on whnt.com from “The Story” for this past year.

#5 Down Syndrome Artist 3,013 page visits

#4 Alabama Punter Mike Bernier playing for mom this year 3,342

#3 98 year old gardener 3,694

#2 Modern day treasure hunter 7,123

#1 Military wedding for two marines 10,420

You can click on the stories to see them again! If you have an idea that you’d like us to consider for “The Story,” you can email Jerry at jerry.hayes@whnt.com.