Senate advances bill to stop partial shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Vice President Mike Pence walk from the House of Representatives to the Senate while negotiating with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is considering a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence has cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to advance legislation to prevent a partial government shutdown and provide funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
Pence’s vote advanced the 47-47 tally Friday after a marathon, five-hour voting session in the Senate that dragged on as senators rushed back to Washington.
The move doesn’t immediately end the threat of a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. But it kick-starts negotiations as Congress tries to find a resolution to Trump’s demand for the wall.
Senators say they won’t vote on a final bill to fund the government until Trump and congressional leaders all agree to a deal.