× No blood donors found in Huntsville for two-year old with neuroblastoma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Zero blood donors from the Huntsville area have been found for a 2-year old fighting for her life in south Florida.

Zainab Mughal is currently living with neuroblastoma, an aggressive blood cancer. Doctors say she cannot receive treatment until she finds blood donors that match her rare blood type.

Mughal’s blood is out of Iranian, Pakistani, and Indian backgrounds and is missing the Indian B antigen. This matches only 4 percent of the population.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Madison partnered with the Huntsville Islamic Center on a search for the rare blood type.

With 51 attempts, 45 donations, and 31 matching A or O blood type… Unfortunately, none of the samples were a match to Zainab’s rare blood type.

But, the donations received will not go to waste. They will go to help local patients in the North Alabama community. Each donation can save three lives and LifeSouth relies solely on volunteers to maintain an adequate blood supply for the community.

If you are interested in donating blood to help save a life, you must be 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good health. For additional information about donating, to make an appointment, or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit their website.