Morgan County DA suing sheriff over jail food money

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said his office is suing outgoing Sheriff Ana Franklin over her use of county jail food funding.

Anderson said he filed the lawsuit to prevent Franklin from spending money that he says was improperly taken from the county jail’s food fund. The suit also seeks to have Franklin repay money from the fund that may already have been spent.

“Folks, this is taxpayer money. And I felt duty-bound to file this lawsuit to protect the taxpayers’ funds,” Anderson said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

Franklin found herself in federal court last year, after a judge found her in contempt of court for taking $160,000 of jail food money and investing in a car dealership that later went bankrupt. Franklin returned the bulk of the money and paid a $1,000 fine.

Morgan County’s funding for inmate meals has been the subject of legal action for years, beginning in 2009 when a federal court order required then-sheriff Greg Bartlett to use all jail meal funds for healthy and nutritious meals. Alabama law allows other sheriffs to pocket extra money from jail food budgets each year.

Anderson said instead of returning the money she took from the jail food account, Franklin put the money in a personal savings account that only she controls. He said there’s no indication that the money was used to buy or prepare food for inmates.

Franklin’s account was temporarily frozen with a restraining order, Anderson said, and a hearing about a permanent injunction will take place Dec. 28 in Morgan County Circuit Court.