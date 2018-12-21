× Law enforcement officials surprise kids in Guntersville with bikes for Christmas

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Law enforcement officers in Guntersville took time out of their schedules to give the littlest citizens a Christmas surprise.

A slew of bikes sat inside a Guntersville business the Friday morning before Christmas. Despite the rain and cold outside, law enforcement officials stood ready for a different kind of operation.

Thanks to a Guntersville business — a secret Santa, of sorts — those bikes were headed out to make a little kid’s day.

“The kids were chosen through school resource officers here in Guntersville,” explained Marshall County Sheriff-elect Phil Sims, “We’re handing them out, out for Christmas.”

One by one the brightly colored bikes with training wheels made it into marked Guntersville Police Department trucks – an unusual haul for those vehicles. One by one the law enforcement officials used to dealing with unpleasant situations unloaded them, armed with a surprise that’s different from their day-to-day routines.

As each door opened, the smiles from the tiniest of citizens grew wider when they realized what was in store.

“Giving back feels good,” said Sims, “That’s something we’re going to continue to do every year, and we plan on building on it each year with the Sheriff’s Office and with our police departments here in the county.”

A little girl wearing pajamas beamed up at the uniformed officer. “Is it mine?” she asked.

“Yes!” he said with a laugh.

Another little girl reached out for a hug. “You have a good Christmas,” the officer told her. It was a moment that was repeated throughout the morning.

All in all, those moments in Guntersville on a cold and rainy Friday are what help make this time of year quite possibly the best of all.