House adjourns, shutdown near certain

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: Morning traffic flows up and down North Capitol Street December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate will meet Friday to consider a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: Morning traffic flows up and down North Capitol Street December 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate will meet Friday to consider a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON–The House has adjourned without a deal on spending, virtually guaranteeing a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.
Senators are also being told there will be no further votes Friday as talks continue.
President Donald Trump’s team was on Capitol Hill late Friday trying to broker a compromise as he pushes for billions of dollars in border wall funding.
Without a deal, funding for parts of the government will expire at midnight.