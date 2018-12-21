Christmas Challenge falls short, Huntsville Utilities customers encouraged to keep donating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Christmas Challenge led many hopeful customers to line up at Huntsville Utilities Friday morning asking for assistance with their bills, but Dr. Eugene Scott's call to action fell short.

"I'm almost in tears to be honest with you, because Huntsville is a very, very affluent community, and for me to see only for or five people coming forward just to help some homes with little children that don't have heat," he stated. "And I'm very disappointed."

Scott says he's not a quitter and begs people to find it in their hearts to help people less fortunate have a warm and comfortable house for the holidays.

"Christmas is a time not just for receiving, but for giving, and a lot of us don't understand that," he said.

If you weren't able to help with the Christmas Challenge, Huntsville Utilities says you can mail in a check or bring a donation to the office on Monday.

"We think there are probably more people in the community who would like to participate in this," Huntsville Utilities Spokesman Joe Gehrdes explained. "So if they want to send us a check made out to Huntsville Utilities attention: Christmas Challenge, we'll take that money and apply it to a customer's account in need."

The address to mail the donation checks to Huntsville Utilities is PO Box 2048, Huntsville, AL 35804 and officials are asking you to note on the check or envelope that it is specifically for the Christmas Challenge.