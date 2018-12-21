× Alabama continues to break employment and job records

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Employment and job counts have reached record levels.

In November 2018, 2,128,082 people were counted as employed, an increase of 46,330 from the previous year.

“Business is booming in Alabama,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We are continuing to shatter employment records month after month. It’s a great time to be doing business in Alabama.”

Wage and salary employment grew 1.7% from November 2017 to November 2018, tying with October 2018 and July 2015 for the largest over-the-year percentage growth in history.

“Average weekly earnings continue to increase, with workers seeing an additional $34.76 per week in their paychecks,” continued Washington. “Those working in the manufacturing sector also saw an increase in their earnings, with manufacturing weekly earnings at their highest level in history.”

Manufacturing earnings rose to their highest level in history, to $1062.18 per week.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are:

2.5% – Shelby County

2.9% – Marshall, Madison, and Cullman Counties

3.0% – Morgan, Limestone, and Elmore Counties

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are:

7.9% – Wilcox County

6.4% – Clarke County

5.8% – Dallas and Lowndes Counties

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are:

2.3% – Homewood and Vestavia Hills

2.4% – Alabaster

2.5% – Northport, Madison, and Hoover

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: