250,000 Twinkling Lights brighten up Cove Valley Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Tonight's display was sent in by Nick Hall, and it's located at 4924 Cove Valley Drive in Hampton Cove.

This display consists of over 250,000 lights and a 300 piece Christmas village, and on Saturday, December 22, there will be free hot chocolate and cookies set out for visitors with appearances from Santa and Rudolph!

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.