VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Organization prepares to deliver Christmas food baskets to hundreds of families across north Alabama

HARTSELLE, Ala. — For 14 years, the Chappell family has organized the food ministry called the Chappell Basket Brigade. It’s a non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide food baskets to needy families in our area.

The Brigade’s definition of a “needy” family is a family who has lost a family member, either by death or divorce; a family who has lost their home, either due to fire or a natural disaster; a family who has children; the elderly, especially widows; or a family who has lost their income.

For the first eight years, complete dinners (turkeys, vegetables, rolls, pies, roasting pans, soft drinks, Christmas cards, and most importantly, Bibles) were packaged and delivered by volunteers (including children, which provided them with a firsthand giving experience), just in time for Christmas. Beginning in 2013, the Basket Brigade has been delivering food baskets to families in north Alabama throughout the entire year.

During the first year of the Brigade 78 homes were gifted Christmas dinner baskets. Last year, around 500 homes received Christmas dinner baskets thanks to volunteers and donations.

The goal for this year is at least 505 families served!

The Brigade is accepting donations from individuals as well as businesses anytime throughout the year, but particularly during the holidays.

The big basket delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, and continued donations and volunteers are always needed!

CKBB2018 is an all-day community event at the Sparkman Civic Center (back gym) at 406 Nanceford Road in Hartselle, beginning at 11 a.m. Leaders and volunteers will meet to sort and package food (roasting pans, turkeys, drinks, vegetables, stuffings, rolls, pies, cards, and Bibles) into boxes. Once that task is completed, the food boxes will be loaded onto trucks and trailers, and then delivered to families all over north Alabama!

Anyone is welcome to show up and help!

To donate monetarily, mail a tax-deductible check to CKBB, P. O. Box 268, Falkville, AL 35622 or online at CKBB.org. To donate items, please call Donna at 256-751-3325 or email the organization at ForHisSheep@gmail.com.

Chappell Karate Basket Brigade is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission has been to personally deliver food boxes, especially at Christmastime, primarily to families in Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Lawrence, and Cullman counties since 2005.