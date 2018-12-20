TOP 5 REVEALED: Huntsville City Schools Logo Contest Voting Underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools is on the hunt for a new logo. They enlisted the help of students across the district to come up with some choices, and Thursday the board learned the top 5 chosen for a community vote.

You can vote on them by clicking this link.

District leaders said the students at every school were able to enter the contest to design the new logo, and every school moved ahead a top design. Then, a committee took those choices and decided on a Top 5, which you can now vote on at the link above.

Thursday, the online public poll opened. Voting concludes Friday, January 4.

The official design chosen will be unveiled at the January 10 board of education meeting.

School system officials say as they work to update the logo, no money will be spent simply to change out signs and repaint trucks, or do things to replace logos around the community. Instead, they’ll be updating equipment and signage as it needs to be repaired over time, and will adopt the logo moving forward.