SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Scottsboro Police Department recently received a $1,000 check from Walmart, as part of the Walmart Giving program.

The program’s goal is to make a positive impact in the communities they serve.

Walmart representative Matt Lockmiller presented the check to Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe and Major Ron Latimer.

The department plans to buy much-needed equipment with the donation.