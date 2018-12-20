× Marshall County authorities searching for burglary suspect

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Marshall County deputies and police in two cities are looking for a man suspected of several burglaries.

Albertville police said Thursday that Richard Shirley Anderson is a suspect in burglary cases in Albertville, Guntersville and Marshall County.

Anderson is believed to be driving a white Ford Expedition with Alabama tag number 50GP298.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call either Albertville police at 256-878-1212, the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034, or Guntersville police at 256-572-7571.