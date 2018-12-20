× Madison man sentenced to more than 10 years for online drug-trafficking conspiracy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Madison man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after being sentenced in an online drug trafficking conspiracy.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala sentenced Joseph William Davis, 26, to 126 months in prison for distributing, possessing with intent to distribute and conspiring to distribute or to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, 2.81 grams of cocaine, and more than 80,000 units of Alprazolam.

Davis, also known on the internet’s dark markets as OlympusXans, or OX, pled guilty in August to conspiracy to traffic drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, and to possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Davis used encrypted internet chats to arrange smuggled shipments of illegal drugs. He arranged the drugs to be delivered via U.S. Mail to addresses in Madison County.