Looking for a last-minute gift? Huntsville Art League has just the ticket

Huntsville, Ala. – If you’re looking for a last minute gift for the art lover in your life, the Huntsville Art League has just the ticket.

For more than 30 years, the Huntsville Art League (HAL) has held the Collector’s Draw.

Area artists donate works valued at more than $175 each for the Draw.

From January 10th to February 9th, the artwork is on display at the HAL Gallery at Lowe Mill so ticket-holders have an opportunity to prepare a short list of their favorites.

On January 25th, there will be a reception at the gallery for ticket-holders and artists to mingle and look at the work.

Finally, the Draw will be held on February 10th at the Von Braun Center with WHNT News 19’s own Steve Johnson, drawing the numbers in random order.

As each ticket number is called, the holder will select his or her piece from all those remaining.

With tickets at $110 and each work valued at least $175, it’s a drawing where there are no losers.

The money raised allows HAL to conduct art classes and workshops for the community, as well as operate the gallery in Lowe Mill as a venue for local artists to sell their work.

To purchase a Collector’s Draw ticket, call (256) 534-3860 or visit the HAL Gallery in Lowe Mill.

The gallery is open Wednesday-Thursday from 12pm to 6pm, Friday from 12pm-8pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

You can also get your tickets online at huntsvilleartleague.org