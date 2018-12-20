× Huntsville Utilities warns of new texting scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities warns of a new texting scam that tries to trick customers.

The text message has a suspicious link and a message saying you have received a refund.

Example: “CUSTOMER’S NAME “You have received a refund from Huntsville-Gas&Power Accept here”: insert suspicious link here

Joe Gehrdes, spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities, said their customers are constantly being targeted, but it has been especially bad this holiday season.