Huntsville Hospital proposes stricter smoking ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Some proposed changes to the law could make it more difficult for people who smoke and work at or visit Huntsville Hospital.

The hospital is proposing stricter changes, meaning, you wouldn't be allowed to smoke anywhere on the streets and sidewalks, not even your car if it's parked on Huntsville Health property. Huntsville Health employs around 12,000 workers and has nearly 2,000 beds.

The new smoking ordinance was introduced at Thursday evening's city council meeting.

Right now, people are restricted from lighting up anywhere near the entrances and windows at the hospital.

The hospital would be required to set up designated smoking areas in both the main building and the Women and Children's Center.

The move is encouraged to promote overall health and reduce people's exposure to second-hand smoke.

"My goodness, I think hopefully people will begin to show some courtesy and accommodate each other, especially around a health care facility," Huntsville district two city council member Frances Akridge said.

So far, it's unclear how the hospital would enforce the new proposal. The law wouldn't apply if you're smoking in a moving vehicle. The matter now heads to a public hearing in January.