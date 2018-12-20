× Huntsville City Schools board to vote on deputy finance superintendent’s resignation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education was scheduled to vote Thursday night on the employment of its financial officer.

On the board’s agenda Thursday night was a recommendation from Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley to accept the resignation of Deputy Superintendent of Finance Bob Hagood effective Jan. 31.

Hagood told the school board in August that an accounting error had forced the district to move $5.5 million from the current year’s budget to cover expenses from the previous year.