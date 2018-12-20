Holiday block party on Moulton Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display was sent in by Durel Young and is located at 142 Moulton Street in Moulton. The display features lights, inflatables and even homemade decorations.

Young has been decorating his home for 32 years. He and his neighbors have decorated the entire street for 12 years!

