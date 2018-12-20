Help make a Christmas miracle happen by paying it forward at Huntsville Utilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wanting to give back this holiday season? One Huntsville man needs your help this Friday morning. Eugene Scott is urging people to join him in making a difference at Huntsville Utilities.

"I don't know what's worse, to be in a house with no food or a house that's cold." Scott is challenging others to help ensure no Huntsville resident has to worry about their utility bill this Christmas.

"I'm putting my money where my mouth is. I have a hundred dollar check already made out to Huntsville Utilities to help pay the expenses for families who don't have sufficient money, so their children and their wives can have sufficient heat."

Scott says he knows it is getting closer to Christmas, and expenses are probably adding up, but he wants all able people to pay it forward this season.

"A lot of us can be selfish, a lot of us are selfish but its nothing like reaching back and reaching down to support others," said Scott.

He urges people to join him in the lobby at Huntsville Utilities Friday morning at 9 a.m. to make a Christmas miracle happen for many families in need.

He is hoping to make financial burdens lighter and the Christmas spirit a bit brighter, but he says he can't do it all on his own.

Huntsville Utilities says they will be prepared to accommodate all donations.