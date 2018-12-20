× Decatur’s Polar Bear Plunge scheduled

DECATUR, Ala. – Take the plunge! Decatur’s annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, and you are invited.

The plunge will take place at noon at the pier near Hard Dock restaurant on Highway 31.

Hot chocolate will be available for all “polar bears” who take the jump!

Event T-shirts will be sold for $15 each and the proceeds will benefit The Partnership’s Meals on Wheels & More. This program serves meals to around 300 disabled and home-bound residents of Morgan County.

Several years ago, Meals on Wheels volunteer Wayne Holiday started the tradition of jumping into the Tennessee River on New Year’s Day to bring in the new year. Last year, about 40 participants took the plunge in subfreezing temperatures.

For any questions, contact the Decatur office of Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at (256) 260-3177.