City of Huntsville Urban & Long Range planner to host Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on BIG Picture Master Plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After unveiling the BIG Picture master plan in its new, interactive digital format in November, the City of Huntsville is giving Reddit users a chance to ask the plan’s chief architect, Urban and Long Range Planner Dennis Madsen, questions about the process, the purpose and the future of the City’s master plan.

Reddit, which is free to users, can visit the Huntsville, Alabama subreddit to ask Madsen questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 20.

NOT ON REDDIT? Have questions or feedback about the BIG Picture master plan but aren’t a Reddit user? Residents can send a question via the BIG Picture website, BIG Picture Facebook page, or Imagine Huntsville.