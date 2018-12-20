× CDC report projects Alzheimer’s cases to triple by the year 2060

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates as many as five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a fatal form of dementia. That number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million by the year 2060. WHNT News 19 spoke to healthcare providers who say our community isn’t immune to the increase.

The CDC report represents real people, struggling with the decline of their mind. Huntsville Hospital neurologist, Dr. Anjaneyulu Alapati, sees two to three new patients a week that come in with memory problems.

“The number keeps increasing for various reasons, mostly the age of the population,” describes Dr. Alapati.

Many people in this aging population are heading toward a demoralizing diagnosis. Jenifer Hagovsky is a registered nurse and Coordinator of Clinical Excellence at Madison Hospital. Hagovsky says it’s something many won’t be able to avoid.

“We know that if senior citizens live long enough, one in three of them is going to be diagnosed with some form of dementia,” explains Hagovsky. “When you’re looking a those numbers, it’s guaranteed that someone you know and someone you love is probably going to deal with this disease.”

Because of that, work is already underway to respond to those needs now and in the future.

Friday on WHNT News 19 at 6:00 p.m., we’ll show you how community members and healthcare providers are working to prepare for that projected increase in dementia and Alzheimer’s cases and making sure that people in our community receive the compassionate care they deserve.