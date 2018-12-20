Ashtray on prep table and dirty ice chute in Limestone County restaurants

Limestone County
Weston's Wings
29901 Jones Ave, Ardmore, AL 35739
Score: 78
- A dog was in the building.
- The health inspector said it was the owner's dog and there was no indication that it was a service dog.
- The can opener needed cleaning.
- An ashtray was on active prep table.
The restaurant was closed all day and we were not able to make contact.
All violations were corrected.
McDonald's
Score: 85
Violations:
- Food was at improper temperatures without a time stamp.
- Cheese 56º and tomatoes 50º.
- The ice chutes and nozzles needed cleaning.
The manager said they corrected all the violations.
Madison County
Clean Plate Winner:
Chicken Salad Chick
975 Airport Rd SW #1, Huntsville, AL 35802
Score: 99
Ready to be in chicken salad bliss? Chicken salad chick has got it all.
With 12 flavors ranging from traditional to savory to fruity and nutty to spicy -- there's a chick choice for everyone.
Eat your selection as a scoop or sandwich -- and why not get pimento cheese or egg salad to go with it.
Customers love the relaxed atmosphere and satisfying food --- even the little ones are fans.
Their team is 'all smiles' -- delivering and clearing food to make way for the next hungry customer.