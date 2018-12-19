× Volunteers wrapping gifts to raise money for Kairos ministry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas is a difficult time for many people, especially those with a loved one in prison. But, an outreach group is wrapping gifts for shoppers to raise money to help families keep the faith around the holidays.

With just a handful of days until Christmas, plenty of people are making a dash to the store and feverishly finishing their gift wrapping.

“Barnes and Noble provided the paper and the setup and I thank them for allowing us to be here,” Kairos ministry volunteer Laura Richerson said.

At a table just inside the Bridge Street bookstore, volunteers with Kairos are eager to help.

“It’s very isolating and very lonely when you have someone inside,” Richerson said. “You can’t really share that with anybody because a lot of people don’t want to tell anybody they have a loved one who’s incarcerated.”

Kairos offers two programs in North Alabama, the Inside and Outside. Every dollar raised from the gift wrapping benefits their outside program, which gives Christian ministry and comfort to women whose lives have been impacted by incarceration.

“A lot of the families don’t have the finances to go and visit regularly, and they have to give up their time for visits every weekend,” Richerson said.

The group depends on donations, but is grateful for every dollar in the jar. “$20, $50, $100. It all goes to support the ministry and it’s all very much appreciated,” Richerson said.

Kairos leaders admit the fundraiser likely won’t be incredibly lucrative. If they raise $2,000, it’ll be a merry Christmas. Volunteers will be wrapping gifts at the Bridge Street Barnes and Noble every day through Christmas Eve.