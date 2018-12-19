Three charged in heroin bust at Huntsville apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office made several arrests at an apartment on Myrtlewood Drive in Huntsville on Wednesday. Authorities took Benjamin Scott Pressnell, 39, Dustin Ray Payne, 36, and Amanda Dawn Pickett, 29, into custody and charged all three with drug related crimes.

The MCSO Narcotics Unit began investigating the situation after complaints were made about the residents of the apartment. Investigators say their findings gave them enough probable cause to execute a search warrant at the residence where they discovered about 2 grams of heroin.

Pressnell is charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime (possession) and is being held in the Madison County Metro Jail on a 5,000 bond. Authorities charged both Payne and Pickett with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both booked into custody on bonds totaling $6,000 each.