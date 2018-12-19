× The North Pole Express to Winter Lumberland, offering holiday dining and family fun

Huntsville, Ala. – From now through December 28, you and your family can dine aboard a 1924 railcar, then wind your way through a maze of holiday lights to a sweet ending.

AM Booth Lumberyard is offering a special experience for the holidays called “The Lumberyard’s North Pole Express to Winter Lumberland.”

Dinner includes turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes and stuffing, green beans candied yams and cranberry relish.

Included in the price of a “golden ticket,” is access to the Winter Lumberyard light maze play area, free candy and toys or desserts from the Coffee Shoppe. Hot toddies and s’mores by the fire are also available.

Tickets are $14.95 for adults. Children under 10 are $7. Children under 3 are $3.

All seating is reserved. You can make your reservations online here.