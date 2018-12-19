Santa see-saws in a Christmas spectacle on Addison Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This display was sent to us by Kevin Lade for a home located on Addison Drive, just off Blake Bottom Road and Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville.

Kevin wrote the display is, "a mix of old and new, a small lot that is jam-packed with decorations." It includes a nativity scene, blow molds, inflatables, lights, and a giant arch over the driveway.

