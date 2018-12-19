× Police investigate overnight shooting in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. – Deputies say a man is fighting for his life after being shot at a New Market home early Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around the 100 block of Buddy Williamson Road.

WHNT News 19’s crew on the scene confirms the victim as a 48-year-old man. Investigators say he was med-flighted to the hospital after being shot twice.

A 32-year-old woman is in custody being questioned in connection to the shooting.

WHNT News 19 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.