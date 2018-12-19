Pair charged with multiple counts of child pornography and sexual abuse

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two people arrested in August on child pornography and sex charges face a new charge of sexually abusing a child.

Bethany Malone, 35, and Gregory Wade Anderson, 46, are each facing an additional charge of sexual abuse of a child under 12. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the new charge comes after a second victim connected to the incident earlier this year contacted them.

Malone remains in the Limestone County jail on previous charges with a bond now totaling $141,000.

The bond for Anderson has not been set but he is being held in the Limestone County Jail.