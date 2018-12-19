× Gov. Ivey awards grant to Alabama Department of Corrections for equipment and training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $64,033 grant to help the Alabama Department of Corrections buy new equipment and conduct more training.

ADOC will use grant funds to buy personal protection equipment for correctional officers to use when handling contraband containing dangerous narcotics. The department also will get surveillance equipment for undercover operations. Some of the funds will help train two agents in extracting data from cell phones that can give critical evidence in an investigation.

“The men and women who guard our correctional facilities need and deserve the proper equipment and training to perform their duties safely and effectively,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these grant funds to assist the Department of Corrections for this equipment and training.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in helping the Department of Corrections obtain needed equipment and training to increase safety for corrections officers and inmates,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.