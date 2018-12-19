Five arrested in Limestone County theft ring investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators have arrested five people after a months-long investigation into a theft ring.

Luis Lopez allegedly runs the theft ring that operates primarily in southwestern Limestone County.

The group targets houses and sheds, taking items from scrap metal to four-wheelers to sell or trade for meth. Other items reported stolen include utility trailers, mowers, batteries, power tools, air conditioning units and UTVs.

Luis Lopez, 36 (arrested Tuesday) – charged with first-degree theft, third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary; on $11,500 bond.

Jessica Padgett, 25 (arrested Tuesday) – charged with third-degree theft; released on $4000 bond.

Derrick Hicks, 33 (already in jail for previous charges) – charged with third-degree theft; on $2500 bond for new charge.

Stephanie Dutcher, 38 (arrested Tuesday) – charged with third-degree theft; released on $1500 bond.

Christopher Pylant, 32 (arrested Dec. 12) – charged with third-degree Receiving Stolen Property and possession of meth; released on $4000 bond.

If you are a resident of Limestone County and have had similar items stolen in the past six months and have not reported it yet, authorities ask for you to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.