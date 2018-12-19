Creekside’s Angie Johnson wins $319 – Student’s grandmother credits teacher for his success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -"I teared up because it just warmed my heart," said Creekside Elementary School Principal Matt Scott when he found out Angie Johnson won our Tools For Teachers Award.

"Mrs. Johnson is a loving teacher, she is a very motivated teacher, she is so encouraging to her students, they love to come to her classroom each day. Mrs. Johnson always greets them with a big smile and a loving heart." said Scott.

Linda Kinlaw wrote in because of the dramatic improvement in her grandson, Jayden.

"He was not up to par as far as 2nd grade was concerned. When he walked into her class, he didn't know how to do anything but play. What can I do to help this child? That`s what you look for in a teacher. It's important that teachers be concerned about children as she has been." said Kinlaw. "Sometimes people don`t recognize what a child needs, they just recognize what the problem is and they focus on the problem. This school has done more than just focus on the problem, they came up with solutions."

Mrs Kinlaw is more than grateful for Mrs. Johnson, "She deserves it, she deserves this $319 and she deserves a lot more." said Kinlaw.

Mrs. Johnson was more than thrilled.

"Shocked, amazed, overwhelmed that someone would recognize me." said Johnson.

She says the parent/teacher relationship is the key.

"We just make sure you are communicating with each other. The good things the bad things whatever we need to work on. I think communication is the key to their success."

Mrs. Johnson had a short, but sweet message for Mrs. Kinlaw.

"Thank you very much."

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.