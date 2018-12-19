× Austin High graduate Asa Martin transferring from Auburn to Miami

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University freshman running back Asa Martin will transfer to the University of Miami.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning that Martin would join the Hurricanes after one season at Auburn.

Martin, who played at Austin High School and is from Courtland, saw action in six games and had 13 carries this season for 57 yards. He also had 36 receiving yards, one of which was a 33-yard reception against LSU.

He announced earlier this month that he planned to transfer from Auburn.