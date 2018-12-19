× Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter closed due to sickness

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to a spreading deadly sickness.

No animals will be arriving or leaving from the shelter.

According to a post made by the Shelter Volunteer Team, several pets have passed and they are taking precautions. They “cannot in good conscience let any animal go that might require costly treatment and still not make it to the new year.”

The announcement was made via Facebook at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

For any questions, you can contact the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter at 256-771-7889.