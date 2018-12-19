× Alabama STAR ID soon required for travel and access to federal facilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Do you like to travel? Does your job require you to enter government buildings? You will soon be required to have a STAR ID.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency developed the STAR (Secure. Trusted. And Reliable.) I.D. program in response to the REAL ID Act of 2005. The new identification is one step beyond the regular Alabama driver’s license. It also covers a non-driver’s identification card.

Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, all Alabama air travelers will be required to show their STAR ID in place of a state-issued ID or license for all domestic flights.

Other forms of identification are acceptable. The full list from TSA can be found on their website.

STAR IDs will be issued only at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License exam offices.

To board a domestic flight or enter certain regulated federal facilities, people must have an active STAR ID or U.S. passport following the effective date of Oct. 1, 2020.

Do you have more questions about STAR ID? Find answers directly from ALEA here.