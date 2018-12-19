× Alabama college students working together to develop cube satellites

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students at several Alabama universities will get a chance to show off their engineering skills — and see their products go to space!

Students from Auburn, Alabama, Tuskegee, Alabama A&M, UAB and UAH who are a part of the Alabama Space Grant Consortium will be designing and building a series of cube satellites.

The first one will carry a gamma ray burst detector that will be placed near the moon.

“The reason we’re doing this is to really challenge students in the state of Alabama to accomplish something that has not been attempted, much less achieved in the world,” said consortium director Dale Thomas. “We believe we can do it, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

After the students design and build the cube satellites, year two will be spent testing them to make sure they can travel to space.