$500,000 in counterfeit handbags seized from DeKalb County home

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. – Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a search warrant at a Collinsville home and said they seized counterfeit merchandise valued more than $500,000.

Agents say the warrant was pursuant to an ongoing federal criminal investigation into a business operating out of a home at 646 South Valley Avenue in Collinsville.

Agents recovered counterfeit designer handbags.

No further details are released, but agents say federal criminal charges will be decided by the U.S. Attorney.

They have not made an arrest.