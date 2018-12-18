Wickles Pickles production to return to Alabama

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (AP) — Sims Foods Inc. says it’s moving the production of Wickles Pickles from North Carolina to Alabama.

Al.com reported Monday that the company expects to finish moving Wickles Pickles production to a Magnolia Vegetable Processors site in Brundidge by the end of this year.

The company moved its processing operation to North Carolina in 2005. It owns a stake in Magnolia, which opened the Brundidge site last year.

Wickles Pickles started as a small venture between Will and Dana Ferniany, whose pickle process was based on a 90-year-old family recipe.

In the 1990s, Dana Ferniany’s cousins, Trey and Will Sims, and friend Andy Anderson started Sims Foods and began packing pickle jars at a home in Dadeville, Alabama. The company sold more than 2 million pickle jars last year.