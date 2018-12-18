US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general says swift action is needed to prevent millions of teenagers and adolescents from becoming hooked on Juul and other high-nicotine electronic cigarettes.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Tuesday that parents, teachers and physicians must take aggressive steps to address an epidemic of underage vaping.

The nation’s top doctor is joining a government wide effort to reverse the trend, driven by devices like Juul. The company’s small, discrete devices have quickly dominated the U.S. vaping market.

Last month, Juul shut down its social media accounts and halted in-store sales of its flavored pods to deter use by kids.

The surgeon general says adults should learn about e-cigarettes and talk to children about their risks.