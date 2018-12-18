Take a new friend Home for the Holidays with Decatur Animal Services adoption special

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Animal Services wants to clear the shelter and send all the animals Home for the Holidays. To do this, the shelter will be offering discounted adoptions until Christmas Eve.

Adoption rates for puppies and kittens will be slashed by 25 percent, with rates for cats and large-breed dogs slashed 50 percent.

Decatur Animal Services is located at 300A Beltline Road in Decatur and is open from 10 a.m – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.