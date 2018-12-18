× Rock the South considering venue change for 2019

CULLMAN Ala. – Rock the South organizers confirm to WHNT News 19 that they are exploring a venue change for the 2019 concert weekend.

“Rock the South is always consistently looking to improve the experience of Rock the South for its fans. Over the past couple of years, Rock the South has looked at various pieces of property all over Cullman County for a possible venue change for Rock the South,” said Nathan Baugh, owner and producer of Rock the South.

Baugh says despite the possible location change, Rock the South has been a good neighbor for seven years to the Cullman community and they have no intention of changing their partnership with the community.

Event organizers say they’re conducting a number of studies on different properties around Cullman County, which include soil testing, wetlands survey, traffic studies, public safety engagement and resident engagement.