Protesters halt demonstrations over officer-involved shooting death following meeting with Hoover leadership

HOOVER, Ala. – The Justice League, an activist group out of Birmingham, said they had a meeting with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and City Manager Allan Rice Tuesday. They said they were able to express their concerns about a fatal officer-involved shooting with the City of Hoover and the Hoover Police Department.

The Justice League decided to call off any protests Tuesday night throughout the city and at Mayor Brocato’s house. They plan to hold a news conference Wednesday about the meeting.

The group also said they stand with the family of Emantic Bradford, Jr., the man Hoover Police said they shot and killed at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving after they thought he was the gunman involved in a shooting at the mall.

The Justice League said they also are calling for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall to turn over the prosecution to Bessemer Cut-off District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

“If not Danny Carr, the family would like him to strongly consider appointing Lynniece Washington, the first Black woman elected district attorney of the Bessemer Cut-Off Division of Jefferson County,” Benjamin Crump, attorney for Bradford, said. “She doesn’t have any alleged conflict of interest. The family has great trust that she will be unbiased.”