Phone threat puts Decatur Middle and High schools on alert

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools officials locked the doors at Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School Tuesday morning because of a phone threat.

A school secretary took a phone call from a person who said they were headed to school with a gun, Decatur City Schools Supervisor of Operations and School Safety Dwight Satterfield said. The phone call came from a west coast phone number, he said.

The middle and high school doors were locked and movement was limited in the hallways while Decatur police investigated the threat, Satterfield said.

“At this time we don’t think the threat was credible, but we’re going to do everything we can to protect students and staff,” he said.

Decatur High School was on an exam schedule and students were supposed to release at noon, Satterfield said. The threat was expected to delay the release for about 15-20 minutes.

Decatur Middle School was on regular schedule Tuesday.